Man charged in connection with murder of Geila Ibram in Limerick

Ms Ibram is believed to have only arrived in Ireland in early March – and was originally from Tulcea, in Dubruja, in Romania.

Gardaí investigating the murder of a Geila Ibram (26) in Limerick have said that the PSNI in the North has charged a man.

Officers are continuing to liaise with their colleagues in the PSNI at this time, a statement said.

A 26-year-old Afghan national was arrested by officers from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch on Thursday evening and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

Gardaí are liaising closely with their colleagues in Northern Ireland over the arrest.

The man was detained by PSNI officers acting on specific information supplied by Limerick gardaí.

It is hoped the man will voluntarily return to Limerick to assist gardaí with their inquiries into the fatal stabbing of the young woman on the Dock Road on Tuesday, April 4.

However, if he does not agree to return voluntarily, gardaí will consider seeking a European Arrest Warrant (EAW).

The man is understood to have been living in the mid-west and was detained in Northern Ireland amid concerns he could be planning to travel to Europe from Belfast. He had travelled from Limerick by bus.

Detectives are also sifting through forensic data obtained from two different scenes which were sealed off and examined in the wake of the woman’s killing.

Hundreds of hours of security camera footage are now being examined alongside dash-cam and mobile phone images.

One garda source said several “potentially significant” CCTV clips had already been identified and were being studied.

Gardaí were also conducting an intensive search of a number of locations on the Dock Road and the banks of the River Shannon in Limerick city centre in an effort to locate the murder weapon.

It is believed to have been a thin-bladed knife.

A major line of inquiry is whether the woman was targeted because she had worked in the sex industry.

Theories being examined include that the woman was attacked following a row or that she may have been the target of a botched robbery.

The woman’s body was discovered inside an apartment block on Dock Road, just off O’Curry Street,at about 1.30pm on Tuesday.

Gardaí believe the victim was subjected to a fatal assault just minutes earlier.

Her body was discovered after two people in pyjamas ran from the apartment complex and asked a local businessman for help as they suspected there had been a stabbing in an apartment.

He immediately alerted gardaí and paramedics but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A full murder investigation was launched following the results of a post-mortem examination carried out by state pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) on Wednesday.

While the results have not been released by gardaí for operational reasons, it confirmed that the woman died after being stabbed multiple times.

Gardaí have again appealed to anyone with camera footage from the Dock Road and O’Curry Street areas of Limerick city, from 1pm-2pm on Tuesday, April 4, to contact Henry Street garda station on (061) 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

An incident room has been established at Henry Street garda station and a liaison officer has been appointed.

Gardaí are liaising closely with the Romanian Embassy and the Romanian police to locate and notify all members of the woman’s family.

It is understood that her remains will be repatriated to Romania once they are formally released to her family.

Sex Workers Alliance Ireland (SWAI) said it had predicted an increase in attacks against vulnerable women – and had warned that such fatal incidents would occur.

“The laws surrounding sex work have made criminals of consenting adults and have done nothing to stem the rising tide of violence against women in Ireland,” a spokesperson said.

“Those at the forefront of the fight against violence against women vocally support our misguided laws. They refuse to listen to sex workers when they say they want sex work to be decriminalised”