Man charged following death of Kathleen Furlong (80s) in hit-and-run in Tallaght

A man in his 40s has been charged following a road crash in which an elderly woman died in south Dublin.

Kathleen Furlong, 80s, was killed after she was struck by a car shortly before 11am on Friday, September 8, at the junction of Fortunestown Way and Cheeverstown Road (R136) in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

The driver failed to remain at the scene and fled the area.

However, a third party subsequently made contact with gardaí and informed investigators where the car involved could be located.

Gardaí arrested the man yesterday in connection with the incident.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in South Dublin.

A garda spokesperson revealed he was charged late on Saturday night.

He is due to appear before Tallaght District Court at 10:30am on Monday morning, September 11, 2023.

Gardaí appeal to anyone with information or who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

“Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and who were travelling on Fortunestown Way or Cheeverstown Road, yesterday morning between 10.30am and 11.15am, is asked to make this footage available to gardaí,” they said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.