BUSTED | 

Man charged as gardaí seize cannabis worth €32k and €4k cash in Dublin

During the search, they discovered cannabis herb with a estimated street value of €32,000, a small variety of tablets and cocaine worth approximately €740 and €4,100 in cash.

Drugs and cash seized in Dublin. Photo: An Garda Siochana

Edel Hughes

A man has been arrested and charged after gardaí seized a haul of drugs worth over €32,000 in Dublin’s north inner city.

Officers attached to the Divisional Drug Unit at Store Street raided a premises in North Strand, Dublin 3 where they arrested one man and seized a quantity of drugs and cash.

During the search, they discovered cannabis herb with a estimated street value of €32,000, a small variety of tablets and cocaine worth approximately €740 and €4,100 in cash.

Read more

The drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man in his 20s was arrested during the search and was detained in accordance with the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Dublin garda station.

A garda spokesperson said: “He has since been charged in relation to the seizure and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court number 1 tomorrow morning Monday, May 29, 2023 at 10.30am.

“Investigations are ongoing.”


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos