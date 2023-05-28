Man charged as gardaí seize cannabis worth €32k and €4k cash in Dublin
During the search, they discovered cannabis herb with a estimated street value of €32,000, a small variety of tablets and cocaine worth approximately €740 and €4,100 in cash.
A man has been arrested and charged after gardaí seized a haul of drugs worth over €32,000 in Dublin’s north inner city.
Officers attached to the Divisional Drug Unit at Store Street raided a premises in North Strand, Dublin 3 where they arrested one man and seized a quantity of drugs and cash.
During the search, they discovered cannabis herb with a estimated street value of €32,000, a small variety of tablets and cocaine worth approximately €740 and €4,100 in cash.
Read more
The drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
A man in his 20s was arrested during the search and was detained in accordance with the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Dublin garda station.
A garda spokesperson said: “He has since been charged in relation to the seizure and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court number 1 tomorrow morning Monday, May 29, 2023 at 10.30am.
“Investigations are ongoing.”
Today's Headlines
BREAKING | Residents evacuated after fire rips through Dublin apartment complex
REMOVED | Email address at centre of Nicola Gallagher abuse claims controversy deleted
Apartment block blaze in Blanchardstown in Dublin
high drama | Roscommon snatch famous draw against misfiring Dubs at Croke Park
CRIME WORLD | Episode 289: Gardaí to quiz Kinahan ally turned state witness Raffaele Imperiale
Hig Shot | Maura Higgins channels Kim Kardashian in daring wig and designer outfit
SCORCHER | Six rescued by RNLI over weekend as temperatures could soar to 25C this week
Operation Tara | Four charged after MDMA, cocaine, and other drugs worth €85k and replica guns seized in Dublin
END OF THE RYAN | Ryan Tubridy “on a high” after final stint as presenter of The Late Late Show
EXCLUSIVE | Dublin mum found murdered in Dundalk died just yards from soup kitchen she managed