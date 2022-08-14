Man charged as cannabis worth €398k seized in Galway bust

Investigations are ongoing.

A man has been charged after gardaí found almost €400,000 worth of cannabis in a Galway house on Saturday.

Gardaí obtained a Section 26 warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977 and carried out a search at a home in Annaghdown, Galway yesterday afternoon.

Cannabis plants

During the search, which was conducted as part of Operation Tara, they seized cannabis plants and cannabis herb with an estimated combined street value of €398,400.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Galway Garda station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The man has since been charged and was due to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court this morning, Sunday, August 14, after 10am.

The seized drugs will now be sent for further analysis.

