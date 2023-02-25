Man charged after teenager stabbed in the neck in Swords
A MAN is to appear in court later today charged with the stabbing of a 19-year-old in Swords, north Dublin earlier this week.
In a statement, a garda spokesperson confirmed: “Gardaí have charged the man, aged in his early 20s in relation to the serious assault that occurred on Brookdale Avenue, Swords on Thursday evening 23rd February, 2023.
“He is due to appear before a special sitting of Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon.”
The victim of the attack remains gravely ill in hospital today after he received a single stab wound to the neck while sitting in his car on Thursday evening.
Witnesses said the youth managed to drive a short distance before getting out and collapsing to the ground.
He was rushed by ambulance from the scene to Beaumont Hospital for treatment where his condition has been described as critical.
Gardaí said they were alerted to a serious assault at approximately 7pm on Thursday.
