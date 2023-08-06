Man charged after drugs worth €200k found in abandoned car in Dublin

Officers carried out a search and seized cannabis herb and zopiclone tablets (sleeping pills) with a combined value of approximately €200,000

A man has been charged after gardaí discovered €200,000 worth of drugs inside an abandoned car in Dublin yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí came across the vehicle while on patrol in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 on Saturday as part of Operation Tara.

Officers searched it and seized cannabis herb and zopiclone tablets (sleeping pills) with a combined value of approximately €200,000.

The drugs have been sent for analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

A man in his 30s was arrested as part of this investigation and was detained at a garda station in north Dublin under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Criminal Courts of Justice, Court Number 1 on Monday morning, August 7, 2023 at 10.30am.

Investigations are ongoing.