Man charged after €20k of crack cocaine and heroin seized in Dublin hotel room

“Diamorphine (heroin) with an estimated street sale value of €13,440 and crack cocaine with an estimated street sale value of €7,140 was seized.”

Crack cocaine. Photo: Getty Images

Níall Feiritear

Gardaí in Dublin seized over €20,000 worth of illicit drugs in a city centre hotel yesterday and arrested a man in his 20s.

The seizure was part of Operation Citizen, a programme targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Dublin’s main thoroughfares.

A statement from An Garda Síochána today said: “Gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) conducted the search of a hotel room in Dublin city centre.

"During the course of this search diamorphine (heroin) with an estimated street sale value of €13,440 and crack cocaine with an estimated street sale value of €7,140 was seized as well as €770 in cash.

“The drugs seized will be sent to FSI (Forensic Science Ireland) for further analysis.”

The arrested man was detained in a city centre garda station under provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice act, 1984. He has been charged and will appear before CCJ Court No. 2 this morning, Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate.


