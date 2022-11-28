Man caught with cocaine worth €92k arrested after fleeing from gardaí in Dublin

Gardaí seized over €92,000 of suspected cocaine following the searched in Dublin 11, which were conducted as part of Operation Tara on Sunday, 27 November.

Gardaí seized over €92,000 of suspected cocaine following the searched in Dublin 11, which were conducted as part of Operation Tara on Sunday, 27 November.

At approximately 5.30pm, gardaí from the Divisional Task Force in Santry observed a man acting in a “suspicious manner” in the Hampton Wood area of Finglas.

When approached by gardaí, the man fled the scene on foot. He was arrested nearby and taken to Ballymun Garda Station.

The man, aged in his 40s, was found to be in possession of a large white tube containing suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €70,000.

Approximately €8,120 of suspected cocaine was also located in a small vacuum-sealed bag and seized, along with a digital weighing scale.

Gardaí later conducted a follow-up search of an apartment in the Balcurris Park East area of Ballymun, where approximately €14,000 of suspected cocaine was subsequently seized.

The total estimated value of the drugs seized is €92,120. The seized powders will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The arrested man is still being detained at Ballymun Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.