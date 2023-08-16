Man being treated for serious injuries following ‘stabbing’ on Dublin’s Talbot Street

The man was taken to the Mater Hospital following what is understood to have been a stabbing at around 8pm.

A man was being treated for serious injuries following an assault on Talbot Street, Dublin 1, on Wednesday evening.

The man, aged in his 30s was taken to the Mater Hospital following what is understood to have been a stabbing at around 8pm.

An ambulance and fire brigade unit attended the scene, and a section of the footpath near the Connolly Station end of the street was cordoned off as gardaí dealt with the incident.

The victim’s injuries are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.