Man arrested over murder of Catherine Henry (62) in Dundalk, Co Louth

The 62 -year-old mother was found in a pool of blood in her apartment on Bridge Street, Dundalk.

The chief suspect in the murder of Catherine Henry (62), who was found dead in her Co Louth home last week, has been arrested.

She is understood to have been beaten to death in her home.

The man in garda custody is believed to have been well-known to the murder victim.

He is being detained at a garda station in Co Louth.

It is understood that gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to the investigation.

Mrs Henry’s death had sent shockwaves through the town of Dundalk.

Originally from west Dublin, she had only lived in Dundalk in recent years and was well known in locally for her work with a local charity providing free meals to the homeless.