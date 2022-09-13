Man arrested over horror mugging of woman (86) who was pushed into wheelie bin in Dublin

The suspect, who is aged in his 20s, was not previously known to gardai for involvement in crime.

Gardai have arrested a suspect this morning for the shocking violent mugging of an 86-year-old woman who was pushed into a wheelie bin after being robbed.

The vulnerable OAP was attacked as she walked on a street in Ranelagh in the early hours of Thursday, September 1, last.

After a major investigation by detectives based at Donnybrook Garda Station, which involved analysing CCTV and canvassing help from the public, a suspect was arrested in the Clonskeagh area of the capital’s southside this morning.

It is understood that the suspect who is aged in his 20s was not previously known to gardai for involvement in crime.

Gardai arrested him at his home at 7am in a planned operation and he is currently being detained in Irishtown Garda Station.

Sources say a small amount of cash was taken from the 86-year-old victim in the violent robbery during which she was pushed into a wheelie bin.

The elderly woman required hospital treatment after the incident and was brought to St Vincent’s Hospital by ambulance once emergency services were notified.

It is understood that the woman who lives in the locality had told officers that she was going to the shops.

One theory is that the woman may have been disorientated as she walked on the streets alone.

It is believed a member of the public discovered the woman and contact gardai who rushed to the scene.

“Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s in relation to this incident. He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Irishtown Garda station,” a garda spokesman said when contacted by Independent.ie

“Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any motorists, taxi drivers or delivery drivers who were in the area who witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage to contact them.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 6669200,” he added.

In a previous statement to sundayworld.com, gardai said: “Gardaí are investigating a robbery and assault that occurred between 2am and 3.45am at Ranelagh Road, Dublin 6 on the 1st of September 2022.

“A female aged in her 80s was injured during the incident. Her injuries are non-life threatening.”