Man arrested over fatal Dublin shooting of Patrick ‘Pappy’ Lyons in 2021

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Dublin over two years ago.

Patrick ‘Pappy’ Lyons was shot five times as he was walking along Belclare Terrace on 11 February 2021.

The arrested man, who is in his 40s, is being detained in a garda station in north Dublin, according to the Garda Press Office.

‘Pappy’ Lyons grew up not far from where he was shot and locals previously told the Sunday World that, although he had his troubles, they were shocked to learn of his murder.

He was often seen playing football on the street with his young son, and neighbours were saddened by his death.

“He had his troubles in the past, but there’s no way you would have thought he would end up being shot dead,” said one neighbour at the time.

The shooting also became the focus of Garda Ombudsman investigation after claims a number of officers were aware of a threat but the information was not passed on.