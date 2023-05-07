Man arrested over death of Angela Canavan in Sligo home

Ms Canavan, aged in her 50s, lived alone at St John’s Terrace in Sligo town and was discovered with head injuries shortly after 8.30pm on Monday last

Ms Canavan was found dead at her home in Sligo.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a Sligo woman was found dead in her home on Monday night.

Angela Canavan, aged in her 50s, lived alone at St John’s Terrace in Sligo town and was discovered with head injuries shortly after 8.30pm on May 1.

Her home was sealed off for a detailed technical and forensic examination while a post-mortem on the deceased was carried out at Sligo University Hospital by the State Pathologist.

The results of the post-mortem are not being released for “operation reasons”.

This morning, Sunday, May 7, gardaí arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of her murder.

He is currently being held at a garda station in the North Western Region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate all the circumstances surrounding Ms Canavan’s death and are asking anyone with any information to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Ms Canavan is survived by her two sons and their father.

Her funeral mass took place on Saturday at St. Tiernan's Church, Crossmolina at 10am. A cremation will follow at a later date.