Man arrested over death of Angela Canavan in Sligo home
Ms Canavan, aged in her 50s, lived alone at St John’s Terrace in Sligo town and was discovered with head injuries shortly after 8.30pm on Monday last
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a Sligo woman was found dead in her home on Monday night.
Angela Canavan, aged in her 50s, lived alone at St John’s Terrace in Sligo town and was discovered with head injuries shortly after 8.30pm on May 1.
Her home was sealed off for a detailed technical and forensic examination while a post-mortem on the deceased was carried out at Sligo University Hospital by the State Pathologist.
The results of the post-mortem are not being released for “operation reasons”.
This morning, Sunday, May 7, gardaí arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of her murder.
He is currently being held at a garda station in the North Western Region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Gardaí are continuing to investigate all the circumstances surrounding Ms Canavan’s death and are asking anyone with any information to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí continue to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a woman in Sligo on Monday 1st May 2023.
“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
“Investigations are ongoing.”
Ms Canavan is survived by her two sons and their father.
Her funeral mass took place on Saturday at St. Tiernan's Church, Crossmolina at 10am. A cremation will follow at a later date.
