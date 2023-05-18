Man arrested on suspicion of scamming older people by pretending to be a priest

“It follows an investigation into reports of an individual who purported to be a serving priest fraudulently obtaining money from vulnerable older people.”

Police have arrested a man (56) after a number of people handed over money to a person they believed to be a member of the clergy.

PSNI officers from the Mid Ulster CID said they arrested the man on suspicion of several offences of fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position.

A number of incidents involving an individual who purported to be a serving priest fraudulently obtaining money from vulnerable older people in rural communities had been reported to authorities.

“The suspect will now be questioned in connection with these offences,” said Detective Inspector Ryan of the PSNI.

Mr Ryan asked any members of the public who may have endured a similar situation to get in touch immediately.

“I would encourage anyone else who feels they have had a similar experience or is concerned that they have given money to an individual they believed to be a priest, to get in touch with us so we can examine your report and take all the necessary steps to investigate,” he said.

“Please call us on 101. You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/,” Detective Inspector Ryan added.