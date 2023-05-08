Man arrested on suspicion of murdering woman in Sligo was known to the deceased

Grandmother Angela Canavan, aged in her 50s, lived alone at St John’s Terrace in Sligo town

Gardai arrested a man who is known to Angela Canavan on suspicion of her murder, after her body was discovered in Co Sligo one week ago.

Officers are probing the theory that the arrested man got into an argument with the woman that spiralled out of control.

Ms Canavan, aged in her 50s, lived alone at St John’s Terrace in Sligo town. She was discovered with head injuries shortly after 8.30pm on Monday, May 1.

She was a mother of two, and a grandmother, originally from Crossmolina, Co Mayo.

After the discovery of her body, her home was sealed off for a detailed technical and forensic examination, and a post-mortem examination was carried out.

Local sources said that Ms Canavan had received a head injury in recent years, and there was an initial belief that she may have suffered a fall as a result of the pre-existing injury.

But the suspect gave an account of events that were not consistent with the injuries the woman had suffered, according to sources.

The arrest in the case was made yesterday morning, a day after Ms Canavan’s funeral.

A Garda spokesperson said gardaí are continuing to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the death. The results of the post-mortem examination are not being disclosed at this time for operational reasons, they said.

Gardaí confirmed that the arrested man is in his 30s and his arrest is on suspicion of murder.

He was being detained last night at a Garda station in the northwestern region under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He can be held for 24 hours before a decision is made on whether to charge or release him. The period of detention can be extended if the suspect avails of rest breaks during the 24-hour period.

Ms Canavan’s funeral notice stated that she was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Dolores Walsh.

It added that she is deeply missed by her loving son Nigel and his wife Claire, and her son Keith and his partner Paul, as well as siblings, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Her funeral took place at St Tiernan’s Church, Crossmolina on Saturday and her remains were to be cremated.

Mayor of Sligo, Fianna Fáil councillor Tom MacSharry, said Ms Canavan was “well regarded” in the community.

“She was a nice neighbour, she was a nice woman from what I hear and by accounts she was very well regarded,” he said.

“We’re a community in shock. It’s a very tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with her and her extended family at this very difficult time. I would also like to commend our local members of An Garda Síochána for their efforts.”

Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda station on 071 9157000, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.