Man arrested on suspicion of murdering ‘gentleman’ Paul O’Boyle (58)
Mr O’Boyle, who was also known as ‘Fez’, was found unconscious at the back of a licensed premises
A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Paul Francis O’Boyle in a Co Antrim village.
Mr O’Boyle, who was also known as ‘Fez’, was found unconscious at the back of a licensed premises in the Main Street area of Rasharkin on Sunday, April 16.
The 58-year-old from the village died in hospital from his injuries on Monday.
The PSNI have now launched a murder investigation and arrested the 56-year-old man on Wednesday morning on suspicion of his murder.
He remains in custody at this time.
Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey said: “Our enquiries continue, and I’m keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to please come forward.
“Please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1944 of 16/04/2023.”
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
