Man arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in Mayo house

The grim discovery was made following reports of a fire at a house on Pheasanthill in Castlebar at around 6.30pm.

A man has been arrested after a man’s body was found in a house in Mayo, this evening.

The grim discovery was made following reports of a fire at a house on Pheasanthill in Castlebar at around 6.30pm.

The deceased man’s body was found inside the house.

Gardaí said a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held at Castlebar garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The scene is currently being preserved ahead of technical and forensic examinations by the Garda Technical Bureau. A post-mortem is also expected to take place.

Gardaí in Castlebar are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them at Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.