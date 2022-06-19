Man arrested in murder probe after 77-year-old woman’s body discovered in Co Tyrone
A Co Tyrone community is in a deep sense of “shock and sadness” as police arrested a man on suspicion of murder after finding the body of a woman in her 70s at a house.
Police were called to a property at Ratheen Avenue in Cookstown, shortly before 11am on Sunday where the body of the 77-year-old woman was discovered inside.
Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey said: "A 45-year-old male located at the property has been arrested on suspicion of murder.”
SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone and Cookstown Councillor Kerri Martin have said people the local community are trying to process the tragic news.
Patsy McGlone MLA said: “There’s a terrible sense of shock, sadness and grief in Cookstown today after the death of a well known local woman.
"My thoughts and prayers are with her family and all those who knew her who will be devastated today.
“The PSNI has now launched a murder investigation and I would appeal to everyone to assist police with any inquiries.”
Cllr Kerri Martin added: “This is the worst possible news for the family and friends of this woman and the entire community in Cookstown. People are in shock this evening.
“I know that people across the town will rally round at such a difficult time.”
Police have appealed for anyone who believes they may have information which could assist with their investigation to contact detectives from the Major Investigation Team at Cookstown Police Station on 101 quoting reference 630 19/06/22.
Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.
