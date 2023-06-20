CYBER | 

Man arrested in Meath on suspicion of using cryptocurrency to launder crime cash

Gardai arrested a man aged in his 20s after searching a home.

Crypto currency. Photo: Stock

Níall Feiritear

A man has been arrested in Co Meath as part of a probe into cyber crime and the illegal use of crypto currency accounts.

The Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau (GNCCB) carried out an intelligence-led operation in the Duleek area yesterday, Monday, June 19.

They arrested a man aged in his 20s after searching a home.

A statement from An Garda Síochana today said: “Following the search of a residence, a man (20s) was arrested regarding the use of crypto currency accounts contrary to the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010.

Read more

“The man was taken to a garda station in County Meath, where he was detained under the Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“He has since been released without charge. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions."

Investigations into the case are ongoing.


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos