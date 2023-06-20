Man arrested in Meath on suspicion of using cryptocurrency to launder crime cash

Gardai arrested a man aged in his 20s after searching a home.

A man has been arrested in Co Meath as part of a probe into cyber crime and the illegal use of crypto currency accounts.

The Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau (GNCCB) carried out an intelligence-led operation in the Duleek area yesterday, Monday, June 19.

A statement from An Garda Síochana today said: “Following the search of a residence, a man (20s) was arrested regarding the use of crypto currency accounts contrary to the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010.

“The man was taken to a garda station in County Meath, where he was detained under the Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“He has since been released without charge. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions."

Investigations into the case are ongoing.