Man arrested in Dublin over drug-related intimidation
A man has been arrested in Dublin in connection with drug-related intimidation.
Gardaí based in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) South Central Division made the arrest on Saturday as part of Operation Fógra which is aimed at tackling such behaviours.
Operation Fógra was launched to combat drug related intimidation which has been identified as a major source of community harm and fear in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.
The man was detained at a Dublin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
He has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Read more
Investigations are ongoing.
Drug-related intimidation occurs when a criminal or criminals allege that a sum of money is owed as a result of a drug debt.
Intimidation can take the form of threats (including threats of physical violence), and physical violence, damage to property.
A garda spokesperson said: “If you or someone you know is experiencing drug-related intimidation, there is help and support available. The Drug Related Intimidation Programme responds to the needs of persons who use drugs and family members experiencing drug related intimidation.”
They added: “An Garda Síochána is determined to support victims of drug related intimidation and to bring offenders before the courts.
“If you are the victim of drug related intimidation, the first thing you should do is seek advice to identify your options. Victims should be aware that payment of money can in many instances increase the pressure and threats being made to victims from criminals seeking to extort money. The Drug Related Intimidation Inspector and Operation Fógra team in DMR South Central are available to provide advice to you.”
Today's Headlines
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home
Dub-le Date | Selling Sunset stars enjoy Guinness and trad music at ‘epic’ Dublin pub
'perfect brother' | Dubliner who died in hit-and-run in Canada wanted to ‘explore the world’, funeral hears
Date fixed | Gemma O'Doherty's appeal against public order convictions to be heard in October
Video shows man with gun at scene of Copenhagen mall shooting in Denmark
Dutch Courage | Irish man arrested for throwing bricks at six restaurants in Amsterdam