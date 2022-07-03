Man arrested in Dublin over drug-related intimidation

Investigations are ongoing.

A man has been arrested in Dublin in connection with drug-related intimidation.

Gardaí based in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) South Central Division made the arrest on Saturday as part of Operation Fógra which is aimed at tackling such behaviours.

Operation Fógra was launched to combat drug related intimidation which has been identified as a major source of community harm and fear in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

The man was detained at a Dublin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Drug-related intimidation occurs when a criminal or criminals allege that a sum of money is owed as a result of a drug debt.

Intimidation can take the form of threats (including threats of physical violence), and physical violence, damage to property.

A garda spokesperson said: “If you or someone you know is experiencing drug-related intimidation, there is help and support available. The Drug Related Intimidation Programme responds to the needs of persons who use drugs and family members experiencing drug related intimidation.”

They added: “An Garda Síochána is determined to support victims of drug related intimidation and to bring offenders before the courts.

“If you are the victim of drug related intimidation, the first thing you should do is seek advice to identify your options. Victims should be aware that payment of money can in many instances increase the pressure and threats being made to victims from criminals seeking to extort money. The Drug Related Intimidation Inspector and Operation Fógra team in DMR South Central are available to provide advice to you.”