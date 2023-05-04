Man arrested in bogus tradesmen probe after pensioner handed over ‘substantial sum of cash’
Detectives based at Cabinteely Garda Station launched an investigation after a man in his 70s handed over a substantial sum of cash
A man in his 50s has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of alleged bogus tradesmen.
Detectives based at Cabinteely Garda Station launched an investigation after a man in his 70s handed over a substantial sum of cash for roofing works on a residential property in the South East Dublin area.
Read more
“The arrested male was detained at a Garda Station in County Dublin under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007,” gardai said.
“He has since been released from Garda custody and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.”
Gardai added that the investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.
Today's Headlines
Strike it lucky | Man who said lightning strike made him breach bail terms has criminal damage charge withdrawn
arrest warrant | Man (52) charged with raping underage girl in Rochdale flees to Dublin
'tough decision' | Caitríona Perry announces she is leaving RTÉ to take up new role with BBC
shocking video | Violent brawl between two women erupts outside Longford shopping centre
Crowe caws | Pope’s Exorcist star Russell Crowe says Brits ‘don’t need a king’ ahead of coronation
roadside attack | Student robbed and left with broken leg after being ran over with car in Dublin
COCAINE HAUL | Brother of Drogheda feud victim to be sentenced over massive €1.5m drugs bust
RIP | Waterford drowning victim Cian Nugent’s mum tells pals to ‘move forward afresh’
garda op | Two charged with drugs related offences as part of organised crime probe in Dublin
fighting words | Conor McGregor takes pot shot at Floyd Mayweather, saying he ‘can’t read’