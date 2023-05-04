Man arrested in bogus tradesmen probe after pensioner handed over ‘substantial sum of cash’

Detectives based at Cabinteely Garda Station launched an investigation after a man in his 70s handed over a substantial sum of cash

A man in his 50s has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of alleged bogus tradesmen.

Detectives based at Cabinteely Garda Station launched an investigation after a man in his 70s handed over a substantial sum of cash for roofing works on a residential property in the South East Dublin area.

“The arrested male was detained at a Garda Station in County Dublin under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007,” gardai said.

“He has since been released from Garda custody and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

Gardai added that the investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.