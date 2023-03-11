Man arrested for ‘savage’ fatal attack in Co Kildare released without charge
One line in the investigation is that the brutal assault happened over unproven allegations that the victim had assaulted another person.
A man who was arrested in connection with a “savage” fatal attack in Co Kildare has been released without charge.
On Wednesday, a man (40s), who is originally from Slovakia, was discovered with serious head and other injuries at 10:30am outside his home in Piercetown area of Newbridge.
Gardai believe he was the victim of a “sustained and savage” assault over the course of a number of hours
He was, initially, rushed to hospital but passed away on Friday afternoon.
Shortly after the attack, a man (30s) was arrested in relation to the fatal assault.
It is understood that two men were known to each other.
However, a garda spokesman has now confirmed the arrested man has now been released without charge
The spokesman said: “A man (30s) arrested as part of this investigation has been released without charge. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
“Investigating Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact them at Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”
