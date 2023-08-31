Man arrested for allegedly attacking woman and trying to steal her car

The man remains in custody while the victim is recovering from the incident.

A man has been arrested by gardaí after a dramatic overnight incident where a woman was allegedly assaulted during an attempted car theft.

In mages posted on social media today, a group of six gardaí are seen standing together in the aftermath of the incident in the Dublin 4 area.

"Overnight, gardaí responded to a call that a woman had been allegedly assaulted by a man unknown to her while attempting to take her car from her home.

“A call went out on TETRA radio with his description and within minutes he was located by a unit on patrol,” a garda spokesperson stated.

The man remains in custody while the victim is recovering from the incident.

Gardaí in discussion

It has been a busy 24 hours for patrolling gardaí in Dublin, just yesterday a woman who was “unlawfully at large from prison” for over a month was taken into custody by officers from Pearse Street Garda Station.

The woman had been on Temporary Release from Mountjoy’s Dóchas Centre since July 19 and was deemed “unlawfully at large” on July 26 when she did not return.

Garda operation in Temple Bar

Gardaí brought her back to the prison to serve the remainder of her sentence.

A man who was found to have an outstanding warrant in relation to theft was also taken into custody by patrolling gardaí.

Gardaí from Pearse Street were on patrol in the south inner city yesterday evening when they encountered both people shortly before 9pm.