Man arrested as woman (60s) found with ‘serious injuries’ in Monaghan

The woman was discovered at a home in Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, yesterday with serious injuries and was rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

A woman in her 60s is in a critical but stable condition in hospital after she was assaulted in Co Monaghan on Sunday afternoon.

A male (aged in his 20s) was arrested by gardaí and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in Co. Monaghan.

Investigations are ongoing.