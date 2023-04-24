Man arrested as woman (60s) found with ‘serious injuries’ in Monaghan
The woman was discovered at a home in Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, yesterday with serious injuries and was rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.
A woman in her 60s is in a critical but stable condition in hospital after she was assaulted in Co Monaghan on Sunday afternoon.
A male (aged in his 20s) was arrested by gardaí and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in Co. Monaghan.
Investigations are ongoing.
