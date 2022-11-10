Man arrested as part of Garda probe into Sligo organised crime released without charge
Two other men who were arrested on Monday as part of the same investigation are still being quizzed at Garda stations in Sligo
A man who had been arrested as part of ongoing investigation into organised crime in Sligo yesterday has been released without charge.
Garda say a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Yesterday, gardai said that a woman who had been arrested alongside two men after a number of searches was released without charge, with a file now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
A total of 14 people have now been arrested so far in connection with this investigation and two people have been charged.
