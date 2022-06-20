Man arrested as heroin and cocaine worth €1.3m seized at Rosslare Europort in Wexford
A man has been arrested after heroin and cocaine worth more than €1 million were seized at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford yesterday.
Revenue officers stopped and searched an unaccompanied trailer on Sunday morning as part of routine profiling after it arrived on a ferry from Dunkirk in France.
With the help of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, officers discovered more than 5kg of heroin and 8kg of cocaine, which were concealed in a hidden compartment of the trailer.
The drugs have a combined estimated street value of €1.3 million.
Read more
A man in his 30s was arrested and taken to Wexford Garda Station in connection with the seizure.
Investigations are continuing.
"These routine operations are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting drug smuggling," a spokesperson said.
"If businesses or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on the confidential phone number, 1800 295295."
Today's Headlines
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home
Dub-le Date | Selling Sunset stars enjoy Guinness and trad music at ‘epic’ Dublin pub