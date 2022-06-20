Man arrested as heroin and cocaine worth €1.3m seized at Rosslare Europort in Wexford

Investigations are continuing.

A man has been arrested after heroin and cocaine worth more than €1 million were seized at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford yesterday.

Revenue officers stopped and searched an unaccompanied trailer on Sunday morning as part of routine profiling after it arrived on a ferry from Dunkirk in France.

With the help of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, officers discovered more than 5kg of heroin and 8kg of cocaine, which were concealed in a hidden compartment of the trailer.

The drugs have a combined estimated street value of €1.3 million.

A man in his 30s was arrested and taken to Wexford Garda Station in connection with the seizure.

Investigations are continuing.

"These routine operations are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting drug smuggling," a spokesperson said.

"If businesses or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on the confidential phone number, 1800 295295."