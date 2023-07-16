major haul | 

Man arrested as gardaí seize over €327,000 of heroin and crack cocaine in Dublin

Drugs seized in Tallaght by gardaí.

Edel Hughes

Gardaí seized over €327,000 of drugs during a raid in west Dublin on Saturday afternoon.

Officers from the Tallaght District Drugs Unit searched a home under warrant at approximately 2pm on July 15.

They uncovered a massive haul of suspected heroin, valued at approximately €312,900, and crack cocaine, valued at €14,200.

The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a garda station in Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.

The seizure was made as part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy. The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.


