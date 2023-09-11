Man arrested as gardai seize €130k worth of cannabis, ecstasy and cocaine in Athlone

Gardaí from Athlone have arrested a man following the seizure of drugs worth €130k in County Westmeath.

A man has been arrested following the seizure of €130k worth of drugs from a car in Athlone, Co Westmeath this morning.

Gardaí searched the car in the Ballymore area shortly before 11am, recovering quantities of cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis, pending analysis.

The total combined value of the drugs is estimated to be €130,000. A sum of cash was also recovered.

A man in his 20s, who was the occupant of the car, was arrested and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda Station in Westmeath.

He can be held for up to seven days.

The drugs will now be analysed by Forensic Science Investigators.

The search was conducted by members of the Athlone Detective Unit, Westmeath Divisional Drug unit and the Westmeath Roads Policing Unit.

Investigations are ongoing.