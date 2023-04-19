Man arrested as gardai investigate fatal Dublin assault in early hours of this morning

The victim was rushed to St James’s Hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries

A man in his 40s has been arrested by gardaí investigating the fatal assault on another man in Dublin 8 in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí say they had received reports of a male in his 20s with serious injuries on Harrington Street at approximately 4.45am.

The victim was rushed to St James’s Hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries.

The man was rushed to St James's Hospital. Stock image

The scene is currently preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will take place later today.

“A man, aged in his 40s, has been arrested by gardaí,” a spokesperson added.

“He is currently being detained at Garda Station in Dublin under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.”

Gardaí are appealing to any person who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.