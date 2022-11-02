Man arrested as gardaí find ketamine worth €250k hidden inside barbeque in Dublin

Well done

Over 4kg of Ketamine worth almost a quarter of a million euro has been seized by Gardaí in Dublin.

The drugs were found hidden inside a barbeque set in Stoneybatter.

The search was part of an ongoing investigation into organised crime in Dublin 7, a Garda spokesperson said.

In total, 4.15kg of Ketamine was recovered, worth an estimated €249,000.

A man in his 20s was arrested and brought to Store Street Garda Station.

The drugs have been seized by Revenue and are being sent for further analysis while investigation are ongoing.

Revenue, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the DMR North Central Drugs Unit came together for the operation.