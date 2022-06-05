Man arrested as €36k haul of cocaine, ketamine and cannabis seized in Meath

One man was arrested and appeared in court in relation to the seizure.

Gardaí in Meath arrested a man on Saturday after seizing a huge drugs haul worth more than €35,000.

Officers attached to the Navan Divisional Drugs Unit searched a property in Navan as part of Operation Tara, where they seized €36,000 worth of suspected cocaine, ketamine, and cannabis.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí attached to the Navan Divisional Drugs Unit seized €36,000 worth of suspected cocaine, cannabis and ketamine at a residence in Navan, during a search as part of #OperationTara yesterday.

"One male was arrested and appeared before court in relation to this seizure.”