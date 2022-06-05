Operation Tara | 

Man arrested as €36k haul of cocaine, ketamine and cannabis seized in Meath

One man was arrested and appeared in court in relation to the seizure.
Gardaí seized €36,000 worth of drugs

Gardaí seized €36,000 worth of drugs

Neasa Cumiskey

Gardaí in Meath arrested a man on Saturday after seizing a huge drugs haul worth more than €35,000.

Officers attached to the Navan Divisional Drugs Unit searched a property in Navan as part of Operation Tara, where they seized €36,000 worth of suspected cocaine, ketamine, and cannabis.

Read more

One man was arrested and appeared in court in relation to the seizure.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí attached to the Navan Divisional Drugs Unit seized €36,000 worth of suspected cocaine, cannabis and ketamine at a residence in Navan, during a search as part of #OperationTara yesterday.

"One male was arrested and appeared before court in relation to this seizure.”


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices