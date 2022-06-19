Man arrested and charged after over €150k of cannabis seized in Galway

During the search, they uncovered cannabis plants worth €144,000 and cannabis herb worth €6,600.

A man has been arrested and charged after gardai seized a whopping haul of cannabis herb and plants worth over €150,000 in Galway.

Officers made the bust after searching a house in the Cappataggle area. During the search, they uncovered cannabis plants worth €144,000 and cannabis herb worth €6,600.

Cannabis seized in Galway

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and later taken to Galway Divisional Headquarters where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is set to appear before Galway District Court tomorrow morning, Monday, June 20. All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis. Investigations are ongoing.