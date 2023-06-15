Man arrested after stolen car allegedly mounted footpath, hit garda car and narrowly missed people

“The stolen vehicle then proceeded to mount the footpath at speed, colliding with the marked patrol car, narrowly missing pedestrians and the uniformed member”

A man has been arrested after allegedly driving a stolen car along a footpath at speed, colliding with a patrol car and narrowly missing pedestrians and a garda.

The suspect (30s) has been arrested in connection with the dangerous driving incident in south Dublin on May 9, this year.

At the time of the incident, gardaí were on patrol near Oliver Plunkett Road in Monkstown, when they observed a parked vehicle that had been reported stolen.

A garda spokesperson said: “A uniformed member exited the marked garda patrol car to approach the parked vehicle. The stolen vehicle then proceeded to mount the footpath at speed, colliding with the marked patrol car, narrowly missing pedestrians and the uniformed member.

“No garda members or civilians were injured during the incident.”

The man is currently detained at a garda station in east Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. Investigations are ongoing.