Man arrested after occupants of house in Tralee, Co Kerry are threatened with knives

A man has been arrested by gardaí following an aggravated burglary at a home in Tralee, Co. Kerry this morning.

Gardai said that at approximately 1.45am this morning, a man entered the property on Chapel Street.

“The male, who was armed with knives, threatened the occupants of the residence. Damage was caused to property and the male fled the scene,” gardai said.

“Following report of the incident, gardaí located the male a short distance away.

“He was arrested and taken to Tralee Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. Gardaí recovered a number of items that were taken during the course of the burglary.

Investigations are ongoing.