Man arrested after gardai seize Sig Sauer handgun and drugs in Portarlington

The gun and drugs seized in Portarlington

A man was arrested and later charged after gardai seized a suspected handgun and drugs during searches in Portarlington.

Cocaine and Benzodiazepine tablets with an estimated value of more than €5,500 was also seized during the operation.

“As part of an ongoing Garda operation, a number of searches were conducted in Portarlington by the Laois Drugs Unit today,” Gardai said in a Facebook post.

“Assistance was provided by Laois Detective Unit, Portlaoise and Portarlington Gardaí, and Laois County Council.

“In the course of the searches a suspected Sig Sauer handgun was seized. The suspected firearm will be forwarded to the Garda Ballistics Section for examination,” Gardai stated.

“Benzodiazepine tablets and cocaine with an estimated street value of over €5,500 was also seized,” they added.

Gardai said one man was arrested and later charged to appear before court.