BUSTED | 

Man arrested after gardaí seize over €50,000 of cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy

Drugs, cash and mobile phones seized by gardaí.

Edel Hughes

Gardaí in Dublin seized a huge haul of drugs worth over €50,000 following searches earlier today.

Officers from the Dublin Metropolitan Region East Divisional drugs unit raided a premises where they uncovered cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy tablets with a combined value of €50,400.

Drug paraphernalia, mobile phones and a sum of cash was also found during the search and seized.

The drugs seized will now undergo further analysis by forensic experts.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and is currently being held at a garda station in Dublin under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.


