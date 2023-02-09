Man arrested after gardai seize cocaine and cannabis herb worth €163k in Dublin raid
Gardai seized drugs including cannabis herb and cocaine worth €163,000 during a raid in Ringsend, Dublin 4
A man, described as a “juvenile” was arrested yesterday after gardai seized drugs including cannabis herb and cocaine worth €163,000 during a raid in Ringsend, Dublin 4.
Gardaí conducted a search at a property in Ropewalk Place at approximately 2pm.
“During the course of the search, cannabis herb with a value of €97,840 and €66,360 of cocaine was seized,” gardai said.
Read more
“All of the drugs seized will now be sent for analysis.
“A juvenile was arrested at the scene and taken to Kevin Street Garda station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. He has since been released without charge.
“Investigations are ongoing.”
Today's Headlines
Allegations | Married Co Down man (38) charged with paying teenage schoolgirl for sex
new figures | Ryan Tubridy among biggest losers as RTÉ Radio One suffers drop in listenership across board
Baby Joy | RTÉ’s Bláthnaid Treacy ‘grateful’ to be pregnant with first child
Hope for survivors fading as death toll in Turkey and Syria quake nears 12,000
BAIL REFUSED | Teen allegedly ‘rugby-tackled’ ex to the ground before attempting to stab her in the eye
'kindred spirits' | Waterford man’s daughter (4) who survived cancer battle is star at US State of the Union Address
Tell Me Maur | Maura Higgins fuels romance rumours as she cosies up to younger man on holidays
Coke bust | Man arrested after gardai seize cocaine and cannabis herb worth €163k in Dublin raid
Kim's young wan | North Korea’s Kim Jong Un lining up schoolgirl daughter to be his successor
'unusual case' | Iraqi sisters who made false statements to get €10k in Direct Provision payments avoid jail