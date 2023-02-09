Man arrested after gardai seize cocaine and cannabis herb worth €163k in Dublin raid

Gardai seized drugs including cannabis herb and cocaine worth €163,000 during a raid in Ringsend, Dublin 4

Some of the drugs that were seized

A man, described as a “juvenile” was arrested yesterday after gardai seized drugs including cannabis herb and cocaine worth €163,000 during a raid in Ringsend, Dublin 4.

Gardaí conducted a search at a property in Ropewalk Place at approximately 2pm.

“During the course of the search, cannabis herb with a value of €97,840 and €66,360 of cocaine was seized,” gardai said.

“All of the drugs seized will now be sent for analysis.

“A juvenile was arrested at the scene and taken to Kevin Street Garda station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. He has since been released without charge.

“Investigations are ongoing.”