Man arrested after footage of young mum receiving sectarian intimidation posted online

Officers investigating a reported hate crime in the Ashleigh Crescent area of Lurgan on Sunday (April 30) have made an arrest.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted criminal damage. He was later bailed to allow for further enquiries.

The PSNI investigation has come after footage was widely circulated online, which shows men shouting verbal and sectarian abuse outside the house of a young single mother in the Co Armagh town.

The ‘sickening’ clip has received widespread criticism across the political spectrum.

It shows a group of people gathered around the house, with two men banging its front door whilst shouting sectarian slurs, including ‘the taig is in’ and ‘no fenians here’.

The video was captured via a security camera, which the men can be seen to notice. They then attempt to remove it.

A woman in the footage can also be seen attempting to remove the men from the property, as onlookers watch.

DUP MP for the area, Carla Lockhart, said: “I have been made aware of a video on social media showing a single mum being verbally abused.

“This is reprehensible and would urge the occupant to report this to the PSNI. They are best placed to deal with this. This behaviour is not welcome in Lurgan or anywhere else.”

Eoin Tennyson of the Alliance Party said the footage of the woman “facing sectarian intimidation in her own home in Lurgan is sickening and chilling”.

"Women ought to be safe in their homes and able to live free of harassment,” added the Upper Bann representative.

"The cancerous sectarianism on display in the video must be unequivocally condemned by us all.”

Sinn Féin councillor Keith Haughian has also condemned the incident.

He added: “The police are investigating the attack which is clearly motivated by sectarian hatred.

“I would appeal for anyone who can help identify the culprits to pass that information onto the police.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie also noted that the images were “absolutely appalling” and said he would be contacting police himself to further follow up on the “threatening behaviour”.