Man arrested after drugs worth €188k seized at Dublin Port with help of sniffer dog
Separately, Revenue officers seized 12,000 unstamped cigarettes following a search of a house in Rathkeale, Co. Limerick
Robbie the detector dog helped Revenue officers uncover 9.4 kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €188,000 at Dublin Port this week.
The illegal drugs were discovered concealed in the cab of a truck that had arrived from the UK. The driver, a man in his 30s, was arrested and taken to a Garda Station in Dublin.
Separately, Revenue officers seized 12,000 unstamped cigarettes following a search of a house in Rathkeale, Co. Limerick.
This search was conducted with the assistance of detector dog Obi and An Garda Síochána. The unstamped cigarettes, branded ‘Marlboro Touch XL’ have a combined retail value of €9,480, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €7,400.
Two men and a woman – all in their 30s, are being questioned in relation to this seizure.
Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.
These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling, shadow economic activity and the supply of illegal tobacco products.
If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they are urged to contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.
