Man arrested after cocaine worth €1.2m and €382k cash seized during Dublin raids

A man has been arrested after gardaí seized cocaine worth more than €1 million when they stopped and searched two cars in Dublin this week.

Officers attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Emergency Response Unit intercepted the vehicles in The Ward area of Dublin near the border with Meath on Monday at around 4pm.

This resulted in the seizure of cocaine with an estimated street value of €1.2 million.

Follow-up searches of three businesses, six homes, and two other locations in The Ward area uncovered €350,000 cash along with financial documentation, vehicles, electronic devices, a money counter, and a vacuum-packing machine.

An additional £28,000 (€32,000) cash was also seized.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of committing organised crime offences pursuant to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006 and is currently detained at a garda station in Co Meath under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

This arrest was made as part of intelligence-led investigations targeting organised criminal activity under Operation Tara and is being supported by the Defence Forces along with other National and Divisional Garda units and the Criminal Assets Bureau.

Commenting on the operation, Assistant Commissioner of Organised and Serious Crime, Justin Kelly said: “The focus of An Garda Síochána is preventing harm to our communities.

"This operation has prevented a significant amount of cocaine making it onto our streets for supply, the profit from which would have been reinvested, not only in further drugs supply, but also to fuel other forms of violence and harm.

“Seizing this huge sum of cash is a significant blow for this organised crime group and demonstrates our strategy to dismantle such groups and deprive them of their illicit profits.

“I wish to thank all the members of An Garda Síochána from the various specialist sections involved in this substantial policing operation. I also wish express my gratitude to our Defence Forces personnel who also provided valuable assistance and expertise."

The operation is ongoing and further updates will follow.