Man arrested after body of woman (30s) found in apartment in Co Meath

A garda spokesman said the body of the deceased remains at scene which will be preserved overnight for a forensic and technical examination.

A man has been arrested by gardai after the body of a woman (30s) was discovered in an apartment in Ratoath, Co Meath.

The woman’s remains were discovered inside a duplex apartment at River Walk Court. shortly after 6pm when gardaí and emergency services arrived at the scene.

A man, also his 30s, was arrested at the scene by investigating Gardaí and brought to Ashbourne Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He said: “The services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested by investigating Gardaí. An incident room has been established at Ashbourne Station and an SIO has been appointed to the case.”

More to follow.