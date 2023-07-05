Man arrested after benzos worth €335k found hidden in van floor at Dublin Port

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Revenue officers have seized contraband totalling €370K at Dublin Port including 167,000 benzodiazepine tablets with an estimated value of €335,000.

The tablets were located in the floor cavity of a van as part of an intelligence-led operation and with the assistance of detector dog Alfie.

The drugs were found concealed in the vehicle which had arrived from the UK. The driver, a man in his 40s, was arrested by An Garda Síochána and taken to a Garda station in Dublin.

Separately, Revenue officers were granted a 3 month cash detention order at the Criminal Courts of Justice following the seizure yesterday of €35,000 in cash at Dublin Port.

Seized tablets

The discovery was made as a result of risk profiling when Revenue officers, assisted by detector dog Gus, conducted a baggage search of a passenger travelling outbound to France.

A male in his 40s was questioned and investigations are ongoing.

“These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and smuggling. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information about smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295,” Revenue stated.