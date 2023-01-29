Man arrested after armed gang of 20 masked-men attack bar on Belfast's Shankill road
The gang entered the Berlin bar and smashed windows, televisions and damaged the interior of the premises
A man has been arrested following an incident of criminal damage at a bar on the Shankill Road.
The bar was damaged by masked men, some armed with baseball bats, on Friday evening.
Around 20 men entered the Berlin bar and smashed windows, televisions and damaged the interior of the premises.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
Detective Chief Inspector Avine Kelly said: “Officers conducted searches at two houses in the Shankill area on Saturday evening resulting in the arrest of a 59 year old man and the recovery of a number of items including cash, paramilitary related paraphernalia and a small quantity of suspected class B drugs.
“The man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and burglary and remains in custody at this time.”
The PSNI have asked anyone who may have information that could assist with their ongoing enquiries to contact them via 101.
Today's Headlines
Showdown | Cork council brace themselves for court battle against heiress puppy farmer Anne Broderick
LOVED UP | First couple to get married after meeting on RTÉ’s First Dates will walk down aisle in November
IN-TENTS SHAME | Inside Dublin’s ‘tent city’ as desperate homeless forced to camp out in woods
'Horrendous' | Gardai launch investigation after alleged sex assault on young woman on Finglas street
Jepic Shot | Jedward sneak photo of Tom Cruise as they dine with pal Gemma Collins in London restaurant
Guilty plea | Donegal money mule who let criminals filter €30k through his bank account avoids jail
TRAGEDY | Young man (26) killed after being hit by bus in Belfast named locally as Samuel McAuley
'Low Blow | Man (50s) arrested in Wicklow as cocaine worth €100k seized by gardaí
weapons find | Nine men charged after hatchets and machetes found during search of suspicious vans
klopp talk | Every word of Jurgen Klopp’s press conference as Liverpool crash out of FA Cup