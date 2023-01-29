Man arrested after armed gang of 20 masked-men attack bar on Belfast's Shankill road

The gang entered the Berlin bar and smashed windows, televisions and damaged the interior of the premises

A man has been arrested following an incident of criminal damage at a bar on the Shankill Road.

The bar was damaged by masked men, some armed with baseball bats, on Friday evening.

Around 20 men entered the Berlin bar and smashed windows, televisions and damaged the interior of the premises.

Detective Chief Inspector Avine Kelly said: “Officers conducted searches at two houses in the Shankill area on Saturday evening resulting in the arrest of a 59 year old man and the recovery of a number of items including cash, paramilitary related paraphernalia and a small quantity of suspected class B drugs.

“The man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and burglary and remains in custody at this time.”

The PSNI have asked anyone who may have information that could assist with their ongoing enquiries to contact them via 101.