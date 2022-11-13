Man arrested after allegedly attacking workers with knife in Cork pub

Gardaí were alerted to the incident shortly, which took place at The Briar Rose on the Douglas Road, Cork after 6pm on Saturday, November 12.

A man has been arrested after allegedly attacking two bar workers with a knife in a Cork pub on Saturday evening.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident shortly, which took place at The Briar Rose on the Douglas Road, Cork after 6pm on Saturday, November 12.

It is understood that the man, aged in his 40s, entered the premises with a knife and allegedly assaulted two members of staff.

Both staff members were treated at the scene by medical personnel and are now “absolutely fine”.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Togher Garda Station, where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are now investigating the incident.

A garda spokesperson said: “The alarm was raised after staff two members were allegedly assaulted in the course of an incident with a male armed with a knife.

“Both staff members were assessed and treated at the scene by medical personnel.

“A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene by investigating Gardaí and taken to Togher Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“The investigation is ongoing.”

Taking to social media after the incident, The Briar Rose wrote: “Evening folks. Would like to address an incident tonight in the Bar, for which were remaining closed For the rest of the night.

"Thankfully everybody is absolutely fine, and nothing to be concerned about any further.

"Looking forward to getting our doors back open tomorrow at 12!"