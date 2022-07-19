Man appears in court after woman (40s) is assaulted in Limerick city

The woman was brought by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for her injuries

Gardai have appealed for witnesses after a woman was assaulted “on a number of occasions” in Limerick city in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The woman, in her 40s, was brought by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for her injuries after the incident on Parnell Street and Parnell Place.

Gardai said a man in his 40s was later arrested and appeared before Limerick District Court this morning.

They are now appealing for witnesses, in particular to those who were in the Colbert Station/Parnell Street/Parnell Place/Hyde Road/Davis Street areas of Limerick between 11pm and 2am, to come forward.

They are also appealing to those with video footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda station 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.