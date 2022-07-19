Man appears in court after woman (40s) is assaulted in Limerick city
Gardai have appealed for witnesses after a woman was assaulted “on a number of occasions” in Limerick city in the early hours of yesterday morning.
The woman, in her 40s, was brought by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for her injuries after the incident on Parnell Street and Parnell Place.
Gardai said a man in his 40s was later arrested and appeared before Limerick District Court this morning.
Read more
They are now appealing for witnesses, in particular to those who were in the Colbert Station/Parnell Street/Parnell Place/Hyde Road/Davis Street areas of Limerick between 11pm and 2am, to come forward.
They are also appealing to those with video footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda station 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Today's Headlines
Guilty plea | Boy (16) who had €1k-a-day drug addiction when he was 13 jailed for assaulting teens
'Absolute Pits' | Vogue Williams says she’d never endorse 'bulls**t’ diet pills
predator | Pimp ‘Mucky’ Martin Heaney jailed for five years today to be freed HOURS after sentencing
Tooth hurts | Kildare dad claimed gardaí mistook dentures for crack cocaine
Join the Club | Daisy Edgar-Jones reveals her favourite spot for a night out in Dublin
family brawl | CAB target and drug trafficker avoids jail for petrol station fight with other ‘grandad’
appeal dismissed | Businessman to be extradited from UK charged over raid in which Gda Adrian Donohoe died
Life-changing | Wexford family collects €5.6m Lotto jackpot
beatiful day | Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson shoots latest major film in park on Dublin’s northside
'screwed over' | €743k email fraud man says ‘I’m not part of organised crime gang, just stupid’