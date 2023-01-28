Man and woman remanded in custody after being charged with sexual assault at Luas stop
The incident led to the closure of the platform at the Drimnagh stop on the Red Line inbound Luas service for several hours
A man and a woman have been remanded in custody after they were charged with sexual assault of a woman at a Luas stop in Dublin.
The pair, who cannot be named to protect the complainant's identity, appeared at Dublin District Court after they were detained at Crumlin station and charged earlier this week.
The man, in his 30s, of no fixed address and his co-defendant, in her 40s and from Dublin, are each accused of sexually assaulting the woman at the Drimnagh stop in the early hours of January 26.
Judge Paul Murphy noted the evidence of arrest and caution from Garda Thomas Wafer that there was "no reply" to the charges.
They did not apply for bail and were remanded in custody to appear again next week.
Legal aid was granted.
Directions from the DPP are to be sought.
The complainant was brought to a Sexual Assault Treatment Unit in the capital for specialist treatment for her injuries.
The incident led to the closure of the platform at the Drimnagh stop on the Red Line inbound Luas service for several hours as gardai commenced an investigation.
