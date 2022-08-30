Man and woman hospitalised after assault by machete-wielding gang in Cork
A man and a woman have been taken to Cork University Hospital after they were injured when a gang attacked a house in Cork in the early hours of this morning.
Both victims, the man who is in his 60s, and the woman in her 30s, have received treatment for their injuries, which have been described as serious but not life-threatening.
It has been reported that at least one of the gang may have been armed with a machete, while gardai recovered a number of other items outside the property including a golf club and hammer.
Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses following the assault that took place during the incident in Ballincollig this morning.
“Shortly before 1am, gardaí and emergency services were alerted following reports of an altercation involving a group of males at a house in Innishmore Square, Ballincollig,” gardai said.
“A man (60s) and woman (30s) injured in the course of the incident were removed from the scene by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. Their injuries are understood to be serious but not life threatening.
“A number of items were recovered by Gardaí outside the property including a golf club and hammer. The scene was preserved overnight and is currently being examined by local Garda scenes of crime officers.”
Gardaí added: “An investigation into all of the circumstances of this incident is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.”
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and in particular to those who were in the Innishmore Square area shorty before 1am this morning to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station at 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
