Man and woman charged after cannabis worth €600k discovered in Dublin Airport luggage
Both are due to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court this morning
A man and woman were arrested and charged after a large quantity of suspected cannabis was seized at Dublin Airport.
Gardaí said the drugs were discovered in passenger luggage from an inbound flight, on Monday afternoon.
The man was arrested at the scene, while the woman was arrested in Dublin city centre later on Monday afternoon.
"Gardaí have charged a male and a female following the seizure of drugs worth €600,000 at Dublin Airport on Monday 29th May, 2023,” a garda spokesperson said.
“At approximately 1pm, Revenue Customs personnel seized cannabis worth €600,000 (analysis pending) at Dublin Airport. The cannabis was discovered in passenger luggage from an inbound flight. Gardaí attached to Ballymun Drugs Unit arrested a male aged in his early 40s at the scene.
“In the course of a follow up operation, gardaí from the Coolock Drugs Unit arrested a woman aged in her late 30s in the Dublin City Centre area later in the afternoon, in connection with the investigation.”
Both were detained under drugs trafficking legislation at a garda station in north Dublin.
They have since been charged and are due to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court this morning.
Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.
