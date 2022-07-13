Man and woman arrested over murder of Lisa Thompson released without charge

The mother of two was found stabbed to death at her home in May

A man and woman who were arrested in connection with the murder of Lisa Thompson have been released without charge.

The pair, both in their 30s, were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at separate Dublin Garda Stations on Monday July 11th.

They have since been released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Lisa Thompson (52) was discovered with multiple injuries, including stab wounds, at her home in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, on May 10 2022.

The pair, aged in their 30s, are both from north Dublin and have come to the attention of gardaí in the past.

It is understood that the man arrested was previously known to Ms Thompson and that prior to her death they came into contact once again.

It is understood that the main line of inquiry in the case is whether this man’s partner – who was also arrested on Monday – became jealous of his relationship with the murdered woman.

“This woman isn’t suspected of carrying out the actual murder, but is being investigated for effectively directing her partner to do it,” a source said.

“There had been contact between Ms Thompson and this man before her death, and jealousy may be the motive for this unfortunate woman being killed.”

Gardaí are also probing whether the female suspect helped bring the killer from the scene after the fatal attack.

CCTV footage has been central in establishing who was in the area around the time of the murder, while an analysis of Ms Thompson’s mobile phone contacts has also been key to the inquiry.