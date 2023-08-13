Man and woman arrested following brutal machete attack on innocent brothers in pub

Brothers Sammy and Davie McConaghie required emergency treatment in hospital after they were sliced by a knife-wielding thug

Police investigating a machete attack on two men in Co. Antrim two weeks ago, have made two arrests

This afternoon a spokesperson for the PSNI confirmed: “Detectives in Coleraine investigating an incident when two men were stabbed in the Carncullagh Road area of Dervock on Sunday July 30, have arrested a 33 year-old man and a 37 year-old woman in England.

At this time, both remain in custody for questioning.

Brothers Sammy and Davie McConaghie from Dervock, outside Ballymoney, required emergency treatment in hospital after they were sliced by a knife-wielding thug.

Minutes before the assault, the brothers had been enjoying a few Sunday evening pints in a local bar on the village’s Carncullagh Road.

And when creamery worker Davie McConaghie (35) left to order a takeaway meal from a Chinese fast-foot bar next door, he was challenged on the pavement by another man.

When the man suddenly drew out a large machete, McConaghie tried to run off. But after just a few steps, he stumbled and fell on the pavement and breaking his shoulder.

As he lay helpless on the concrete, his attacker stabbed him three times leaving three large gashes on his back.

Sammy McConaghie

Sammy McConaghie (35) – who witnessed the attack from inside the pub - raced to his brothers’ aid and he managed to pull his attacker off.

But the frenzied knifeman suddenly turned his attention to the younger of the brothers.

He sliced Sammy on the face, causing a deep wound from his eyebrow to his mouth.

His attacker also continued to hit him repeatedly on the shoulder and chest.

Onlookers managed to pull the brothers back inside the bar for their own safety. And as they did so, their attacker made off in the direction of a nearby housing estate.

As the badly injured men were being placed in the back of an ambulance prior to a high-speed race to hospital in Coleraine, a group of local men gathered opposite the pub to jeer them.

Sammy McConaghie - the more seriously injured of the brothers - was later transferred by ambulance to the Ulster Hospital in Belfast.

Both McConaghie brothers were released from hospital on Wednesday, although medical personnel continue to visit them at home to monitor their condition.

But speaking to the Sunday World on Sunday morning Davie McConaghie said he had been contacted by officers from the PSNI who informed him a man had been detained in England in connection with the knife attack.

He said: “The PSNI phoned this morning to say police in England had made an arrest in connection with the case and they would keep me informed of any further developments,”

Last week, the PSNI took the unusual step of naming 32 year-old Paul Raymond Hamilton as someone they were keen to interview in connection with the attack in Dervock. And it also appealed to members of the public of assistance in tracking him down.